La Famiglia: Never Get Older

Not Available

The crew of LaFamiglia was filmed last winter powerful again on tour and for the new film "Never Get Older". If you across Europe and in the zigzag of traveling spot to spot, then it can come only a fine snowboard movie out. This year the crew was among others traveling with Veijola Otto, Fabian Fassnacht, Aron Holterman, Alessandro Boyens, Lisa Filzmoser, Friedl May, Maxi Meisberger, Flo Thaler, Benny Urban and friends, we are thrilled! Who can not be present at one of the premieres waits just the Playboard from Issue in January. Then the strip gibts as free snow treats them.