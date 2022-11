Not Available

In this surreal (and little seen) Argentinean film, a rich upper class family's secrets are exposed during the course of an evening meal. Tensions mount as emotions run high and taboo subjects are explored such as incest and politics. As their dinner table conversation begins to escalate into physical and verbal altercations, the family awaits the arrival of a friend named Hallewyn. When the night is over, will their friend still be joining them?