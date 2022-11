Not Available

Pastora Heredia is a beautiful gypsy with great character who always tries to help the needy. One day she gots the notice of the death of his grandfather, a millionaire who lived in Mexico and that since his father was angry, she knew nothing of him. However, as Pastora was his only granddaughter and sole heir of all his property, it does not hesitate to cross the pond to claim his inheritance. But once there is that Don Guillermo, grandfather, not dead.