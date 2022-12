Not Available

"Fellinette" is a young girl drawn on a page of a notebook in 1971 by Maestro Federico Fellini. "Fellinette" is the protagonist of this fairy tale which is set on the beach of Rimini on January 20, 2020, Centenary of birth of the great Maestro. Experience a melancholic and wonderful adventure through the fervent childhood imagination of Fellinette. Celebrate the greatest director with dreamlike atmospheres full of poetry, live action shots and animated parts.