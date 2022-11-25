La femme française pendant la guerre

Not Available

August 1914: wife and mother, woman's first sacrifice is to see her beloved depart for the front. In a city, she works in railway stations,as a waitress or even as a chimney sweep. At the factory, she only interrupts her work to feed her baby. At the country she does the plowing or picks olives. But above all a wife, she brings the soldier "fraternity and tenderness", parcels, love notes and care. She brings flowers to the dead's tombs, and remains ever present in the soldier's heart.