Ten classmates have disappeared on the evening of 3rd March 2011. The boys were in the family home of one of them, Fabio, for a party. But the next morning, none of them was still there. Gone, vanished into thin air. A few months later their parents receive an anonymous DVD, which contains the shooting of what happened the night of the party. They are not just shootings, but something similar to a real movie about that night. Edited, set to music, post-produced. But who shot that video? And why? The truth seems not to be hidden in the content of that video only.