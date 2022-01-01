Not Available

La Festa

  Thriller

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Ten classmates have disappeared on the evening of 3rd March 2011. The boys were in the family home of one of them, Fabio, for a party. But the next morning, none of them was still there. Gone, vanished into thin air. A few months later their parents receive an anonymous DVD, which contains the shooting of what happened the night of the party. They are not just shootings, but something similar to a real movie about that night. Edited, set to music, post-produced. But who shot that video? And why? The truth seems not to be hidden in the content of that video only.

