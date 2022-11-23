La fête est finie

Not Available

One year after the closing of Operation "Marseille, European Capital of Culture" in 2013, the director Nicolas Burlaud draws up a critical review of this year "exceptional" according to local decision-makers. According to him, the festivities were a Trojan horse. While the inhabitants looked elsewhere, too busy to "cultivate" during this event, the promoters seized the districts of the popular classes. An area that has metamorphosed but caused the poor to flee, unable to pay higher rents.