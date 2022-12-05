Not Available

La fièvre

    On a feverish night, a child senses a ghost, a woman who has come from the sea, coming home after a long political exile. A silent tale, a bodyless voice and visions mingle in the dark of the night and the fever. The child of the present and the political refugee coming home are now one, traveling together to a strange building, appearing to be her lost memories. Forgotten political fights appear and disappear with the fever's hallucinations. Then, new fights, the Arab spring of Morocco, flood the past.

