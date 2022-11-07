Not Available

La figliastra (storia di corna e di passioni)

  • Comedy
  • Romance

A long time ago in Sicilia, there was a common, unwritten law that linked the hereditary rights to unequivocal demonstrations of virility. Because of that traditional law, a middle-age widower whose wife died without begetting him a child, is about to lose an inheritance of a large sum of money. The man marries again, with Nadia, an attractive woman with a daughter from her first marriage, Daniela. But time passes, and Nadia is not getting pregnant, either. Eventually, his beautiful stepdaughter will help him solve his problem.

Cast

Sonja JeannineDaniela
Nino TerzoFefé
Lucretia LoveAgata

