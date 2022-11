Not Available

Omen is an unconditional fan of Stan, a black female singer of devastating rap. He is no doubt one of the last fans, given how the group she sings in is tanking! The day he accidentally crosses paths with his idol, Omen offers to be her "multi-purpose handyman driver." Against her group's advice, Stan takes this little white guy on board. It's true he often seems half-asleep, bordering on a total screw-up, and she seems to be the only one to glimpse his (well hidden) talents.