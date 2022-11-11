Not Available

La Fontaine turns filmmaker is a new film from The Cinema Owl. You will remember how last year, Wake Up and Dream Again invited children from 3 to 8 years old to discover some wonderful stories halfway between the world of dreams and the real world! This time The Cinema Owl has brought back from her travels six short films in the form of fables about animals, each with a strong message. La Fontaine turns filmmaker, in the tradition of our cartoon favourites, is both educational and a lot of laughs.