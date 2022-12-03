La forma del Presente

Not Available

Ask seven people and you will hear seven different stories. The Shape of Now is a creative documentary that seeks to present the difficulties of writing history in order to achieve peace and reconciliation. This documentary portrays the lived experiences of different social spheres invested peacekeeping: While scientists, academics and activists attempt to find possible routes to normalize a war-torn society, a group of elderly mothers find a direct way to approach the possible killers of their disappeared children, forging a necessary and genuine encounter in the attempt to find closure.