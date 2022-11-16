La fortuna viene e va

Not Available

Goofey is portrayed as George Geef, a typical common man who makes a perfect prey for all kinds of swindlers, bookmakers and the like, eager to be a 'good looser' after they 'won' all his money; never mind the name of the game nor the venue, from alley to casino and 'friendly' poker nights. Alas, even when lady luck smiles at him, the poor player doesn't stand a chance against the worst gold-digger of all: the wife, who 'manually' blames his irresponsible behavior when he looses but otherwise cheerfully claims all his occasional hard-earned winnings for her own fashionable waste.