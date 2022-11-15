Not Available

A child who ceases to be a child, a mother who goes away forever and a father who never stops possessing her, beyond life itself. THE HEN is a desire that persists in time, it is a devastating habit that degenerates to the point of turning into death. "The script, rather than being a rigorous adaptation, takes the story “La Gallina” by Mercè Rodoreda as a sensorial reference, as a mood which one can hold onto. The film is an immersion to the symbolism of the story, it’s an adaptation that although it retains the main actions of the story, it’s especially interested in the high capacity of suggestion of the language. It's about creating a poetic universe itself, with its own visual language, at the border between dreaming and being awake and which could be able to frame a tragedy that often goes beyond reality." Manel Raga