La Generación de Pío

Pío is a young genius of literature who has just become an orphan. His parents, deceased in strange circumstances, have left him as the sole heir of a huge fortune. The extravagant kid, now wealthy, decides to create a generation of writers similar to the one of the 27. With this end he turns one of his palaces into student residence. But things do not go as planned and, suddenly, he is forced to leave his social isolation. The contact with reality, new for him, will not be easy: the proud Pius will have to face friendship, love and betrayal with the awkwardness of inexperience.