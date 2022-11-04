La gente de la Universal

Not Available

This is a dark comedy that takes place in an urban jungle, where each has to ensure its own survival. No one is bad, but all acting for his own benefit and without measure if their actions hurt others. The former Sergeant Diogenes Hernandez owns the Universal, a precarious detective agency private in the Centre of Bogotá, which is based in the same apartment where he and his wife Fabiola inhabit. His nephew, Clemente Fernández, who works at the Agency, maintains a romance with Fabiola, without trying to hurt the feelings of his uncle, but driven by the need to alleviate their empty urban and anonymous man. Written by Diego Alvarez