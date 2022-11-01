La gran aventura del Zorro

Not Available

The De La Vega's are a wealthy and prestigious family known throughout the territory. When Diego, the youngest son of Don Alejandro de La Vega, returns from his 4 year stay in Spain, he finds him hometown oppressed by the corrupt military forces. The farmers are being run out of their homes and their land is being used as military camps and/or sold off to pay for military supplies and wages, along with taking the poor villagers and using them as slaves. So Diego/Zorro has multiple face offs with the local military and swears to restore order and freedom to the oppressed.