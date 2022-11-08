La Grande Lèche

1979

Money can't buy you everything, but it sure goes a long way for all the fun that one of the richest men in France is having. Wine, women, and more women make up his modern day harem. He traipses around Paris, tasting the joys of scintillating new flesh. That is, after his trusty butler breaks them in with a suitcase filled with exotic dildo's. Pounding sex, abandoned orgies, and an endless parade of firm young flesh sets this Casanova on a mad search through the bedrooms of Paris for a cure for Flesh Fever!