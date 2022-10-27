1962

La Guerre des boutons

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

April 17th, 1962

Studio

Les Productions de la Guéville

For generations, two rival French villages, Longueverne and Velrans, have been at war. But this is no ordinary conflict, for the on-going hostilities are between two armies of young schoolboys. When he is beaten by his father for having lost his buttons, the leader of the Longueverne army, Lebrac, has an idea which will give his side the advantage: next time, he and his brave soldiers will go in battle without their clothes...

Cast

Yvette EtiévantLebrac's mother
Michel GalabruBacaillé's father
Michel IsellaL'Aztec
André TretonLebrac
Jacques DufilhoL'Aztec's father
Martin LartiguePetit Gibus

