Not Available

With the idea of ​​honoring the 25 years since the release of Hermética's album "Ácido Argentino", one of the fundamental albums of Argentine heavy metal, three-quarters of that lineup of the band (singer Claudio O'Connor, guitarist Antonio Romano and drummer Claudio Strunz ) plus bassist Carlos Cuadrado, all four who currently play as Malón, performed in 2017 several shows that were filmed, leaving a documentary record of the moment.