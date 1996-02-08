1996

La Haine

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 8th, 1996

Studio

Kasso Productions

When he was just 29 years old, Matthieu Kassovitz took the international film world by storm with La Haine (Hate), a gritty, unsettling, and visually explosive look at the racial and cultural volatility in modern-day France, specifically in the low-income banlieue districts on Paris's outskirts. Aimlessly whiling away their days in the concrete environs of their dead-end suburbia, Vinz, Hubert, and Said -- a Jew, African, and an Arab -- give human faces to France's immigrant populations, their bristling resentment at their social marginalization slowly simmering until it reaches a climactic boiling point. A work of tough beauty, La Haine is a landmark of contemporary French cinema and a gripping reflection of its country's ongoing identity crisis.

Cast

Vincent CasselVinz
Hubert KoundéHubert
Saïd TaghmaouiSaïd
Abdel Ahmed GhiliAbdel
Souleymane DickoSanto
Héloïse RauthSarah

