La historia de Roy Cohn

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HBO Documentary Films

Legendary and controversial attorney Roy Cohn was a power broker in the rough and tumble world of New York City business and politics. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy’s top counsel during investigations into Communist activities in the 1950s, Cohn is also known for being Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, fixer and mentor. Focusing on key periods of his life, and drawing on extensive, newly unearthed archival material, a new documentary on Cohn’s life will debut on HBO in 2019.

Cast

Tony KushnerHimself
Nathan LaneHimself
John WatersHimself
Alan M. DershowitzHimself
Ivy MeeropolHerself
Donald TrumpHimself (Archival Footage)

Images