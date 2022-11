Not Available

This documentary traces the history of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals from prehistory to current time. The most prominent Spanish LGTB activists give their collective and personal testimonies, among them: Armand de Fluvia, Jordi Petit, Beatriz Gimeno, Carla Antonelli, Boti Garcia, Mili Fernandez, Arnaldo Gancedo, Tony Poveda, Ruben Sancho, and Antonio Girao. They give voice to those who have suffered from persecution, repression and even death.