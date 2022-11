Not Available

Man-chul leads two lives, he is married to Myeong-sun and he is also living with Jeong-ae, a wealthy and sexy woman. One day he accidentilly catches an escaped convict, which then attracts un-needed attention to his life. In order to keep his secret from his two lovers, he and his best friend must lie to reporters, cops and neighbors and the situation just gets crazier and crazier with every lie.