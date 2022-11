Not Available

Claudia Bernal arrived in the U.S., pregnant by her filmmaker lover, who sets her up with a beach-front house. After his wife finds out, he hires men to rape Claudia and photograph the act. She is arrested for prostitution as a result of the blackmail. Since she is an illegal alien, she is deported, but the child is sent to its father's custody. She is smuggled back into the U.S. and waits for the chance to snatch back her child.