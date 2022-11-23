La isla y los signos

Not Available

It so happened that from 1969 to 1985, new maps of the island were drawn up. The cartographer Samuel Feijóo decided to discover the mythical island and for this reason he settled in the middle of the country and regularly published a travel book that looked like a magazine, narrating his own travels through the mythological universe of folk culture. Twenty four years later, a young man wishes to redraw the trip following the trail left by Feijóo in "Signos", in such a manner that the trip through the magazine displays on the screen the mythical world of Feijóo, his life and his inclusion in folk culture.