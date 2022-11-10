1962

La Jetée

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 1962

Studio

Argos Films

Time travel, still images, a past, present and future and the aftermath of World War III. The tale of a man, a slave, sent back and forth, in and out of time, to find a solution to the world’s fate. To replenish its decreasing stocks of food, medicine and energies, and in doing so, resulting in a perpetual memory of a lone female, life, death and past events that are recreated on an airport’s viewing pier.

Cast

Hélène ChatelainThe woman
Davos HanichThe man
Jacques LedouxThe experimenter
André Heinrich
Jacques Branchu
Pierre Joffroy

