Not Available

This is the story of two poor, hungry young people, as well as their desire for social reward in Italy in the early twentieth century. This is the story of the passion for the cycling that joined them, and the adventurous events that shared them forever. The two boys were called Constant Girardengo and Sante Pollastri. But for all, they were the "Campionissimo" and "Bandito Numero 1".