2008

Deep in the lush river jungles of Argentina, Alvaro lives a solitary existence fishing and harvesting reeds. What sets him apart from the rest of his village is that he is gay. There are no other gay men in his world, his only means of expression is with the occasional outsider who passes through. Most of these men come via the river taxi El León, who s captain. El Turu is a mean man with a homophobic streak and a secret. Attitudes begin to change when illegal loggers appear in the jungle and El Turu accuses Alvaro of aiding them. Then again El Turu s attitude seemed to have already changed since he began watching Alvaro more closely in the shower.