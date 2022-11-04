La lengua del sol

Not Available

Emilia and Ramiro, enjoy the simple pleasures of life. But there is something off about the general atmosphere of the loft, the city, the planet. You can sense this strangeness being present all the time. And Emilia´s and Ramiro's agreement to –not talk about it- is very clear. But it seems as if there is always something pushing them to bring up the subject. The Tongue of The Sun is a story of the end of our planet and how two ordinary people that live an extraordinary love generate the genesis needed to give the human race a new chance. In the mysterious alchemy that is love; lies the last hope that human beings have of transcending the inevitable end of the world.