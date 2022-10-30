La leyenda del tesoro

Not Available

Erick is a twelve year old who is almost addicted to skateboarding. His lower middle class family is on the verge of a crisis. His father is about to lose the glass factory where he works. Since problems never come alone, Erick gets into trouble with a local gang. While running away from them, he meets an old man who tells him the legend of Hidalgo´s hidden treasure. Erick and his two friends, Andrea and Omar, travel to Guanajuato to look for the treasure, but run into Nathan Pickett, a sacred art trafficker who is looking for the same treasure and isn´t willing to share.