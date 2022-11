Not Available

The very height of the patriotic film, including authentic footage, about the background and distribution of the Belgian newspaper 'La Libre Belgique' during WOI and Gabrielle Petit's part in the resistance movement, her heroism and stoicism being strongly emphasized. The narrative on the espionage activities is rather fragmented. 'La Libre Belgique' focusses mainly on the distribution and the final prosecution of Gabrielle Petit.