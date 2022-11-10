La llum d\'Elna

Not Available

When the Vichy authorities close the Elna Maternity Hospital, which welcomes pregnant women from the concentration camps, its director, Elisabeth, and Victoria, will sacrifice themselves to save it. Television film written by Margarita Melgar and directed by Sílvia Quer (' 'Velvet' ', (' 'Gran Hotel' '), set in northern Catalonia during the summer of 1942. The film is based on real events and narrates the prowess of Elisabeth Eidenbenz, founder of Elna's Maternity, which along with her collaborators restored dignity to pregnant women in the Argelers and Ribesaltes internment camps in Vichy France Motherhood welcomed hundreds of women and saved 597 babies from certain death.