La locanda della maladolescenza

A young man named Andrea arrives in a small villa and intends to stay in a hotel located on the outskirts. At the reception, a girl, Marta, urges her to stay better in the village, that they are complete. But the traveler insists and gets the room. There you will witness that the inn really works as a luxury brothel to satisfy the sexual whims of wealthy customers. Marta is married to a man older than her, anchored in a wheelchair, who desires Laura, a young lady who loves his wife and is a prostitute of the select clients. Marta embauca to the young woman promising that when they get enough money they will go away together of all that, but Andrea is not there by chance.