Not Available

Lola is a beautiful young girl who is going to have a child but doesn't know who is the father. So she says, first Paco and later Ataulfo ​​that the child is his. This causes the friends the enemisten and separate from Lola. Finally, reflect and come back for deciding that love between her and take care of the child. Then see who is closer, but in fact, none of them wants to take responsibility for the child.