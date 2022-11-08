La Lola se va a los puertos

Not Available

1860, in the Bay of San Fernando, Cadiz. Lola is an Andalusian singer who all men that meet her love. Along with guitarist Heredia, a man who is resigned to love her in silence, she travels to the farmhouse of the wealthy Don Diego, which is also in love with her, to sing in the compromise party of his son Jose Luis and Rosario, his fiancée of childhood. Lola, a woman who never loses her head, is disturbed by the presence of the handsome young gentleman José Luis. Both are attracted and inadvertently awaken the jealousy of Rosario and the envy of Don Diego ... Remake of an eponymous film directed in 1947 by Juan de Orduña