She is a mute 30 years old woman, with a very few contacts with the outside world, whose life is divided between a job she despises and a tormented love story. Her lover is 20 years older and he has a wife and a daughter. We meet the two protagonist inside his car, after a sexual encounter. She is upset because unsatisfied by the terms of their relationship, but he is not able to meet her requests of starting a new life together. Their love story keeps suffering from ups and downs, until she finds the courage to end it facing his violent reaction.