Alicia is a selfish brat who is crazy about video games. As her parents work and nobody cares about her, her mother decides to send her to an island where old Aunt Belinda lives. No running water or electricity, by the sea and at the foot of volcano, Alicia fears that the holidays are a bore. In addition, it is rumored that her aunt is a witch, there is a man chasing dragons and two very strange. Something mysterious and magnetic fields emanating from the mountain.