"After being 10 years away from my mother, in 2011 I travel for the first time to Taiwan to visit her. I start shooting our reunion, realizing the possibility to start a movie. During the stay, I try to talk to her about the murder of my father, but I don´t succeed. Eight years later, we travel back to Taiwan. Finally, I realize that I didn’t come to shoot my father’s story, but my mother’s: a strong woman."