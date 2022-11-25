La Maestra - Alondra de la Parra

Not Available

The Mexican Maestro Alondra de la Parra has taken the world's concert halls by storm. Born in 1980 in New York, she decided early on she wanted to become a conductor. Her great dream has taken her on a long journey - and it is not over yet, by any means. Alondra de la Parra'a roots are in Mexico - but her orchestras and her audiences are to be found all over the world. Alondra de la Parra is one of those trailblazers who has made history by being appointed the first conductor and music director of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in 2017. She began playing the piano at age 7 and the cello at 13. After she studied in England and the United States - with mentors such Kurt Masur and Kenneth Kiesler, she founded the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas (POA) at age 23 in 2004.