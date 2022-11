Not Available

Drama in which a dismissed servant takes revenge by setting the lions of his ex- mistress free. Madam Berre, the widow of an African traveler, has a lion and two lionesses in her conservatory. Fred, a servant who abused her beasts, is sent away by her. Under the pretense of haven forgotten his hat, he comes back while Mrs. Berre receives guests that evening. Fred lets the lions out of their cages.