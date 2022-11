Not Available

On the hacienda of El Soto lives Doña Raimunda and her daughter Acacia as well. After being widowed, Raimunda married Esteban, who is secretly in love with Acacia and her, in turn, feels a deep rejection of him. Meanwhile, some young are courting Acacia. But the worst comes when Esteban tries to get rid of all the men around Acacia.