In 1957, Charles and Ray designed the Solar Do-Nothing Machine for Alcoa, the Aluminum Company of America. True to the Eameses’ belief that toys are not as innocent as they appear, the machine was one of the first uses of solar power to produce electricity. In the 1990s, Eames Demetrios discovered unedited footage of the wonderful machine. He cut it together to produce a new film that shares a bit of its flavor for future generations to enjoy.