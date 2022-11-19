La marca del zorrillo

Not Available

In 1840 California, The Texmelucan viscount bizco, offers a feast for his son Tin, who returned from Italy where he studied fencing. The boy turns out to be a coward who flees in terror after refusing to fight a duel with Captain Gaspar. In their flight, Tin rescues a witch was tied to a tree. Grateful, the witch gives him an ointment that will make him invincible for an hour. The coward swordsman will have three opportunities to use it and save his father from the injustices of the evil ruler Marcelo.