La marcha de los elefantes

Not Available

A trip through time, of the memories and life of Stephen Marsh Planchart, a musician and poet born on a US military base in Trinidad and Tobago, son of a Trinitarian singer and a US marine. In 1958, Stephen’s father was sent to the Vietnam War, when Stephen was only two months old, and nothing was ever heard of him since. In the film now, 53 years later, Stephen makes a trip down the memories of his past to discover where his father is and the meaning of his absence on his life. A documentary described through the symbols of memory; a portrait of a man who found in music a way to respond to his reality.