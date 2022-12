Not Available

Nancy is a mariachi woman who was unfairly imprisoned after being mistaken for a human trafficker as she attempted to cross the border into the United States. Now she lives in Mexico with her husband, Teo, with whom she has a son. Every day she goes to Mexico City's Garibaldi Square, the most important meeting point for mariachis in the world, where she is one of very few mariachi women, and she sings to support her family.