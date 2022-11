Not Available

"Marquesona" is the central figure of a flamenco picture made by a group of artists who go from town to town with their art. Rosa, "marquesona's" daughter meets a gentleman with money, Eduardo, with whom she escapes, abandoning her mother as his father did years ago. The "marquesona" decides to go ahead and give more impetus to her art and gets great successes again. Later, Eduardo Rosa and will see the theater where she works with the intention of seeking forgiveness.