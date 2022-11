Not Available

Martina is a liberal woman who arrives to a small town, with his godfather. Here, Martina will met with her secret love, a typical "macho-ranchero" man, demanding her hand in matrimony. But he rejects Martina, claiming that she's not virgin and will return her to the godfather. When the godfather dies, Martina finds herself alone, and she'll begin a sexual adventure with almost the last men in the town, even with the shy chaplain.