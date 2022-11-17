La meg være ung!

Not Available

This documentary presents clips from a rich Scandinavian film heritage in order to visualise clichés related to the different eras as well as commenting upon tenacious preconceptions about youth. News headings and documentary footage throw the movie clips into perspective. Some 200 film titles have constituted the research material. Among the many interesting features revealed is the fact that young girls and boys play very different roles in the films, even in the case of rebellion and protest, which is a generally “young” quality. What do boys on one hand, and girls on the other, rebel against, and how are their protests and provocations expressed in the films?