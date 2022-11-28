La mejor opción

Not Available

Koto is a restless and impulsive young African, born in a refugee camp. His life in Catalonia among the paddy fields of the Delta passes by with few changes, always under the protection of his foster parents. He has left behind the tough childhood he had in the Saharan refugee camp where he was born. One day life takes a sudden turn: the doctors tell him that he urgently needs a kidney transplant. The best choice as a possible donor would be his biological mother. The sudden arrival of his Saharan family is a shock for Koto, who watches as the life he has been living for the past 10 years falls apart around him. Far removed from the beliefs and customs of his people, the young man must deal with his origins to try to save his own life. The film is based on a real story and played by Koto himself.